Community Love Letter competition brings Valentine’s window display to Shrewsbury

The Love Spoon Bakery is asking people of all ages to submit a short letter or note about who or what they love. Aiming to spread kindness and connection at a time when many people are feeling the strain, the bakery is asking the Shrewsbury community for reflections on anything meaningful - from family members and pets to places, memories, or everyday moments.

The Love Spoon Bakery is teaming up with Common Grounds Studio to display the submitted letters as part of a growing window installation at the bakery, creating a public artwork made entirely from community contributions.

Coleham School have joined the initiative with real enthusiasm, running it as a house competition and sending in hundreds of moving, heartfelt letters from their pupils.

The Love Spoon Bakery Love Letter Project

All of the letters will be entered into a competition to receive a box of cakes on Valentine’s Day.

Letters must be delivered by Monday February 9th, to allow time for them to be displayed in the window.

The installation will continue to grow throughout the lead-up to Valentine’s Day, offering passers-by a glimpse into what our community loves most.

Please deliver all letters to: 118 Longden Coleham, Coleham, Shrewsbury SY3 7DU.

You can follow the Love Spoon Bakery on instagram @thesugarcart and Common Grounds Studio @common_grounds_studio