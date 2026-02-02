Wellington Boxing Club confirms sponsorship partnership Staffordshire law firm

Located in the heart of Wellington, the boxing gym plays a key role in supporting young people, amateur and competitive boxers, and members of the wider community. Open to all ages and abilities, the club offers structured, high quality training in a disciplined and welcoming environment that promotes confidence, resilience and positive mental wellbeing.

The gym is headed by world champion boxer Richie Woodhall and has built a strong reputation for developing elite talent alongside its grassroots programmes. Most recently, Wellington Boxing Club trained reigning world champion Shabaz Masoud, known as Shabaz the Maverick, reinforcing the club’s standing as a gym capable of producing boxers at the very highest level of the sport.

KMC Legal with Richie Woodhall and head Trainer Mo from Wellington boxing club

Alongside these elite successes, the club remains firmly rooted in the local community. Training at Wellington Boxing Club supports mental health, confidence, focus and discipline, helping people of all ages develop structure, resilience and self belief both inside and outside the ring.

Wellington Boxing Club also runs specialist boxing based fitness sessions for people living with Parkinson’s disease, highlighting its inclusive approach and commitment to supporting people from all walks of life across Wellington, Telford and the surrounding areas.

Head Trainer , Mo of Wellington Boxing Club said: “We are pleased to confirm our sponsorship partnership with KMC Legal & Finance. Their support will help us invest in vital equipment, including gloves, shorts and kit for our young boxers. This makes a real difference to what we can offer and allows us to continue supporting our members and the wider community. We are very much looking forward to an exciting year ahead working alongside KMC Legal & Finance.”

Members of Wellington Boxing Club at their Wellington, Telford gym, pictured with representatives from KMC Legal & Finance following the announcement of a new sponsorship partnership.

Katie McCreath, Director of KMC Legal & Finance, added: “Wellington Boxing Club is an outstanding local gym that does far more than train boxers. The quality of coaching is exceptional, and the fact that the club has recently trained a world champion speaks volumes. What really stands out, however, is the positive impact on confidence, mental health and life skills, particularly for young people. We are proud to support a club that gives so much back to the Wellington and Telford community.”

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to community, opportunity and positive outcomes, both inside and outside the ring.