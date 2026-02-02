Students take centre stage as UK and European education leaders gather in Wales

Education leaders from across the UK and Europe converged on Wrexham as Coleg Cambria hosted a major international conference—designed, powered and delivered by its own students.

From catering and media production to delegate engagement and event management, learners were central to the success of the College Alliance International Conference, gaining hands-on experience at the heart of a high-profile global event.

Held over two days at the college’s Yale campus, the conference welcomed more than 90 delegates from across the UK and Europe, including representatives from Switzerland, Austria and Belgium. The programme explored best practice in further education, employment and wellbeing, while showcasing a college culture rooted in people-first, learner-centred values.

Senior policymakers, college leaders and international practitioners examined how further education can support learners and communities—particularly those furthest from opportunity—through education, employment and social inclusion. Key themes included tackling unemployment, improving wellbeing and strengthening pathways into work.

Addressing delegates, Yana Williams, Chief Executive of Coleg Cambria, highlighted the power of experiential learning.

The Wrexham conference welcomed education leaders from across Europe

“Coleg Cambria is a college at the heart of its community, and events like this show how powerful education can be when students are trusted with real responsibility,” said Ms Williams.

“Our learners didn’t just attend this conference, they helped organise it, host it and deliver it. That real-time, real-life experience is transformational and prepares young people for their future careers.”

Students were involved at every stage, from planning and logistics to delivery and evaluation. Catering was provided by the college’s Iâl Restaurant, which delivered a Taste of Wales menu for the evening networking dinner—celebrating Welsh language, culture and local produce while operating in a demanding, professional environment.

Media students also played a key role, supporting the programme and building confidence, technical expertise and professionalism while contributing directly to the event’s success.

The agenda featured interactive, student-led workshops focused on employability, learner wellbeing, inclusive education and widening participation. Delegates included senior leaders from colleges, national education bodies and international organisations such as the European Association for the Education of Adults and the OECD.

The conference also highlighted alumni achievement, with former Deeside Sixth Form student Jonathon Dawes, from Rhyl, returning as a speaker.

“I’m incredibly proud to be a former Coleg Cambria student and to be involved in an international conference of this scale,” he said.

“The college played a huge role in shaping my confidence and ambition, and it’s inspiring to see current students gaining such meaningful experience and contributing in such a professional way.”

Attendees also heard from senior figures across the sector, including a keynote contribution from the Association of Colleges, which underlined the importance of international collaboration and the role of colleges in building inclusive economies.

Lewis Cooper, Director of the College Alliance, said: “It’s been fantastic to have college leaders, policy makers and experts from across the four nations of the UK and internationally all focused on discussing the role colleges play in supporting people of all ages into work.

“We have a huge amount to learn from the different policy approaches taken across the different national systems, and it’s been great to have colleagues from Welsh Government and Medr sharing the approach taken here in Wales.

“We’ve learnt too from outstanding work from the colleges represented here, not least from Coleg Cambria and the important role it plays for people and employers across the region.”

He added: “It’s been particularly good to have Coleg Cambria students playing such a central role across the three days, with delicious food, great hospitality, great speeches from recent alumni and hugely impressive event management skills.

“So particular thanks to all the students involved, and to everyone at Coleg Cambria for making it happen.”