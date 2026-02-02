Nordic walking project launches to help more Shropshire communities live well in winter

Parkinson’s UK has announced two Nordic Walking partnerships aimed at expanding opportunities for people to live well with Parkinson’s across the UK.

The new accreditations will help to train instructors to deliver Parkinson’s friendly Nordic walking classes.

The charity is working with two of the UK’s leading Nordic walking governing bodies, British Nordic Walking and Walx, to deliver the new training and accreditation offer.

Anyone with a background in physical activity, wellbeing, or a passion for the outdoors is welcome to register for the training which is completely free of charge.

Training will take place at selected venues across the UK and will offer potential instructors an opportunity to learn more about Nordic walking, including the principle techniques of the activity, and provide a better understanding of Parkinson’s as a condition.

Nordic walking can be a great way to get active outdoors.

How Nordic walking can help people with Parkinson’s

Nordic walking can have many benefits for people living with neurological conditions, including Parkinson’s.

These can include some of the following benefits:

Better balance

Improved strength

Better coordination

Improved cardiovascular health

Lifted mood and reduced anxiety

Better feeling of wellbeing and mindfulness

Jed Parsons, Physical Activity Partnerships Manager at Parkinson’s UK, said: “These partnerships are a fantastic step forward in helping more people with Parkinson’s live well and stay active in their communities.

"By teaming up with British Nordic Walking and Walx, we’re opening the door to free, high-quality training for people who are passionate about the outdoors and walking.

"This means there will be more Parkinson’s friendly Nordic walking sessions across the UK, supporting balance, wellbeing and a real sense of connection”