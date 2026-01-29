Shrewsbury husband and wife team mark five years in business

Founded in 2021 by Annette Rothwell, AR Procurement Services Ltd provides a wide range of business support services to organisations across the UK and internationally. These include business growth, transformation, change management, people management, mentoring and coaching, alongside a broad suite of services designed to help businesses succeed in competitive markets.

Annette was joined by her husband Andy Rothwell in 2024, further strengthening the leadership team and supporting the company’s continued expansion. Together, they have built a global customer base, with clients across the UK and as far afield as the United States.

Husband and wife team Andy and Annette Rothwell, directors of AR Procurement Services Ltd.

Over the past five years, AR Procurement Services Ltd has worked with clients across a diverse range of industries, including Aerospace, Automotive, Composites, Electronics & Communications, Food & Beverage, Manufacturing, Maritime and Fluid Management.

Director Annette Rothwell brings extensive experience from senior leadership roles within the Aerospace and Defence industry, giving her a deep understanding of what is required to drive sustainable business success.

Reflecting on the anniversary, Annette said: “Reaching five years in business is something I’m incredibly proud of. AR Procurement Services was built on a desire to help organisations navigate change, improve performance and unlock their potential. The trust our clients place in us, both locally and internationally, has been fundamental to our success.”

Andy Rothwell added: “We’re really looking forward to continuing our success and welcoming new customers. We’ve recently invested in marketing support and are actively building our presence on LinkedIn to connect with more businesses and share the value we can offer.”