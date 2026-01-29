Growing interest in alternative property market routes in Telford and Shropshire

Industry figures suggest around 30% of agreed house sales fall through on the open market, often late in the process, after weeks or even months of waiting. For many sellers, that uncertainty has become the breaking point.

With sales dragging on, buyers hesitating, and deals collapsing at the final stages, more homeowners are actively seeking a clearer and more reliable way to sell. For some, it is a sale that has stalled. For others, it is a probate property, a separation, or simply the need to move on without prolonged stress.

Rising interest rates are also playing a growing role. Local auction specialist James from Telford House Auctions says he is increasingly speaking to homeowners who can no longer afford their mortgage, have decided to rent instead, or need to release equity before costs rise further.

“Auctions are for people who want a decision,” James said. “They are not for testing the market. Sellers who come to us understand that auction is about a clear outcome and committed buyers.”

James also says there is still a common misunderstanding about auctions.

Telford House Auctions offer sellers an alternative route to market

“There is a belief that auctions are only for rundown houses,” he added. “That is no longer the case. We are selling a wide range of homes, but the common thread is motivation. Competitive bidding between buyers is becoming more common, which can drive strong results when demand is there.”

Sellers are not tied in and are free to explore their options. Telford House Auctions operates on a no sale, no fee basis, meaning there is no cost unless a property successfully sells.

Once a property is sold at auction, buyers exchange contracts within 28 days. This removes chains and significantly reduces the risk of last minute withdrawals. Properties can be sold vacant or tenanted, in good condition or needing work.

James says buyer demand is coming from well beyond the local area.

“We are seeing strong interest from London buyers in particular,” he said. “They are looking for value, rental demand, and long term opportunity rather than open market browsing.”

Each property is marketed to a national pool of committed buyers rather than relying solely on local interest.

“Auction is now the alternative route for motivated sellers,” James added. “It is about certainty, control, and the freedom to move on.”