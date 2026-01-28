Over 30s clubbing experience returns to Shrewsbury

Daytime clubbing events aimed at over-30s have surged in popularity over the past few years, as changing lifestyles, work commitments and family life reshape how people want to socialise. These events offer the full nightclub experience DJs, lighting and dance floor energy but without the late night finish.

Day Sessions presents Over 30s Clubbing experience

On Saturday, March 7, Shrewsbury will host its own take on the phenomenon as Day Sessions arrives at St Mary’s Church, transforming the historic venue into a unique clubbing space for one night only.

Day Sessions is designed specifically for the over-30s, playing club classics from the 80s, 90s and 00s. The concept has already gained momentum across the UK after its launch in 2025.

Organiser, Bobby Nanua says: “The rise of daytime clubbing reflects a wider change in nightlife culture one shaped not just by tastes, but by economic pressures and a shrinking late-night scene”

Day Sessions Over 30s Clubbing experience

According to industry figures, the number of nightclubs across the UK has dropped sharply since 2020, with overall closures pushing the sector down by around a third in just a few years. Between March 2020 and late 2024, the total number of nightclubs fell from roughly 1,240 to about 835, equating to a 32.7% decline in venues nationally.

Event Manager Donna Brady said, “Day Sessions gives people the chance to enjoy a proper night out while reliving the nostalgia we ‘mature folk’ often miss. Hosting the event at St Mary’s also brings a boost to the local community and draws in an audience who might not have visited the venue otherwise.”

Day Sessions Over 30s Clubbing experience

Hosting the event at St Mary’s Church adds another layer of uniqueness, blending contemporary club culture with one of Shrewsbury’s most recognisable landmarks. The venue will be fully transformed with professional sound and lighting for the event.

As traditional nightclubs continue to evolve and diversify, events like Day Sessions highlight how the social scene is adapting offering nostalgia-driven music, inclusive crowds and new ways for people to reconnect with the joy of dancing.

Tickets for Day Sessions at St Mary’s Church on Saturday, March 7, are available here.