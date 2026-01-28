Lost for words? Shrewsbury care home to host dementia advice event

On Thursday, February 12 at 2pm–4pm, Care UK’s Oxbow Manor on Oteley Road will be holding a special session as part of The Big Dementia Conversation – a nationwide initiative designed to show people how to better understand common symptoms and how it is possible to live well with the condition.

While awareness of dementia has improved, survey data from Care UK reveals families still face challenges when it comes to communicating with loved ones. Nearly four in 10 people (39%) said they avoid visiting relatives with dementia because of how difficult it can be, and nearly all of those polled (96%) feel communication barriers prevent meaningful interaction.

To help address these challenges, Care UK has launched The Big Dementia Conversation for the third year running, encouraging practical support and greater understanding for families and communities.

Oxbow Manor is inviting the community to its free dementia advice event.

The ‘Staying Connected: a Guide to Dementia-Friendly Conversations’ session at Oxbow Manor will be led by Customer Relations Manager Ann Rose. The event will explore practical ways to communicate more effectively with people living with dementia, while offering simple strategies to stay connected, reduce frustration and create more meaningful moments in everyday life.

Michelle Maidan, Home Manager at Oxbow Manor, said: “When dementia progresses and a relative begins to experience increasing cognitive impairment, it can be challenging for families and friends to know what to do or say.

“Many people find it difficult to communicate effectively with a loved one living with dementia or to connect sensitively when a family member becomes confused or disoriented. We want to change this, which is why we’re delighted to be taking part in The Big Dementia Conversation again by hosting our own free advice event.

“We encourage the local community to join us so that together we can build a more dementia-friendly Shrewsbury.”

In addition to the event, the Shrewsbury community can explore a newly launched online advice hub, which features in-depth conversations with families of people living with dementia alongside expert advice from Care UK’s specialists. They can also obtain a free guide packed with practical tips and designed to help relatives overcome communication barriers and interact more easily and confidently with loved ones living with the condition. To find out more, please visit careuk.com/bigdementiaconversation.