Dynamic new art installation for The Stations of the Cross

Victoria has created faith-based art for many years, but in re-creating this journey of Christ from a different perspective, placing the viewer at the centre of the scene with every step, the imagery succeeds in reaching out beyond Christianity, bringing the humanitarian bonds of humankind to the forefront of our thoughts.

There is an exclusive preview evening on Tuesday, February 17, with public viewing running from Wednesday, February 18 to April 1.

''We are honoured to welcome a powerful new art installation to Holy Trinity Parish Church this Lent - The Stations of the Cross - an installation by Victoria Heath.

Staffordshire Fine Artist Victoria Heath who used to have a gallery in Shrewsbury town centre where she was known for her faith-based art.

"Each piece invites quiet contemplation and offers space for prayer, reflection, and stillness.

"Open daily to all, this dynamic and deeply human interpretation encourages us to reflect on suffering, compassion, hope, and the bonds that unite us all. All are warmly welcome to visit.'' - Holy Trinity Parish Church, Eccleshall.

Set against the powerful backdrop of this Grade One listed Church, The Stations of the Cross at Holy Trinity deliver a moving artistic experience of faith, connection, and hope for the future.

Jesus and the women of Jerusalem - the women reaching forward to Jesus from the darkness.

Holy Trinity Parish Church, Eccleshall, Staffordshire, is open daily from 10am to 4pm.