Derwen College students thrive on work experience with Ludlow Town Council

Conner, 19, and Ben, 18, who are both on Derwen College Ludlow’s Work and Independence programme, spend one day a week working alongside the Council’s outdoor team. Supported by a Learning Support Assistant and experienced DLF staff, they are strengthening their horticulture skills in real work settings while contributing positively to the town’s outdoor spaces.

Their placement includes a wide range of grounds‑based tasks at the town cemetery and other public areas, such as shearing bushes, using leaf blowers and rakes, carrying out weeding and maintenance (including grave areas), and helping to keep local spaces clean and tidy. The mix of calm, focused activities and more physical tasks allows each student to build confidence in areas that suit their strengths.

Student Ben Lawley and teacher Maddie Gray

The ongoing placement is giving Conner and Ben valuable opportunities to develop practical skills, communication, teamwork, and independence in a real working environment. Their enthusiasm, reliability, and growing confidence have been warmly received by the Council team, who have encouraged them to try new tasks and expand their skillset.

Students at Henley Road Cemetery

Mark Hilton, DLF Supervisor at Ludlow Town Council, said: “It has been wonderful having Conner and Ben with us. They bring real enthusiasm to their work, and the DLF team has enjoyed supporting them as they build new skills and experience. We’re proud to be part of their journey.”

The students themselves are also feeling the benefits.

Ben said: “It’s good. I’ve learnt a lot and it’s a great experience for myself.”

Tidying Henley Road Cemetery

Conner added: “I enjoy it. It’s helping me get ready for life after college in horticulture.”

Alongside their placement, both students follow a full five‑day‑a‑week timetable at Derwen College Ludlow, including independent living skills, wellbeing activities, and functional skills — all designed to help them become more confident, capable, and prepared for adulthood.

Natalie Martin, Work Experience and Supported Internship Coordinator at Derwen College, said: “Work experience is a vital part of helping our students build confidence, develop real world skills, and understand the world of work. Partnerships like this make a real difference to our students’ futures by providing a valuable placement. We thank Ludlow Town Council for their support and look forward to continued work experience opportunities going forward.”

This partnership reflects Ludlow Town Council’s ongoing commitment to inclusive opportunities and meaningful community collaboration, supporting young people to develop the skills they need for future employment.

For more information about Derwen College’s work experience and supported internship programmes, visit derwen.ac.uk.