Telford man gearing up to complete a 78km Arctic challenge

Rich will be dragging his kit behind him and sleeping in a tent at night as he faces temperatures as low as minus 40. Rich and his colleagues are personally funding the trip themselves so every penny donated goes directly to the charity.

Genie’s Wish grants wishes for individuals living with terminal, critical and life limiting illnesses. They also support young carers. A really fantastic charity.

If you would like to sponsor Rich, any amount donated is hugely appreciated: justgiving.com/page/arctictrek2026#sharePage