Ludlow surgery raises over £4,000 for Severn Hospice

The practice would like to extend heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped make the event so special. Particular appreciation goes to Wistanstow Village Hall, and especially Mike, the Caretaker, whose support and assistance were invaluable throughout the evening.

Entertainment was provided by the fantastic Jigmith Ceilidh Band alongside Lee Blasdale, who kept guests dancing all night, while Abby Carter delivered delicious catering that was enjoyed by all. A special thank you is also reserved for Allan Caswell for his passionate and memorable Address to the Haggis, and to Jays Bars for their excellent service during the event.

Ceilidh dancing

Portcullis Practice is extremely grateful to the many local businesses who generously donated raffle prizes, adding to the success of the evening and demonstrating outstanding community spirit. Donations included:

Lunts Pharmacy – £100 voucher for The Queens, Ludlow

Julie Shutt Medical Aesthetics – £80 voucher

The Bucks Head, Church Stretton – Free meal for two

Co-op, Church Stretton – Two boxes of chocolates

Berry’s, Church Stretton – Cream tea voucher

Woodland Stays – £150 discount on a three-night stay

Saxtons, Church Stretton – £10 voucher

Salts, Church Stretton – Raffle prize

Newington Garage Services, Craven Arms – £25 fuel voucher

Walls Butchers, Craven Arms – £10 voucher

Greggs, Craven Arms – £10 voucher

Cyril Bason, Craven Arms – £10 voucher

One Stop, Craven Arms – Bottle of wine

Vines Stores, Church Stretton – Bottle of champagne

Audience listening to the Address of the Haggis

A special congratulations goes to Blue Team — Siân Wood, Catherine Beanland, Sally Wood, Holly Chadwick, Salamah Yadam, Poppy Hazeldine, Liam Stevens, Heidi Morris, Judith Sharod and Isabel Aida Barber Chavez — for their hard work and enthusiasm in making the event such a success.

What began as a fun challenge in 2025 saw staff at Portcullis Surgery split into four teams — Blue, Yellow, Red and Green — with the shared goal of raising as much money as possible for Severn Hospice. To date, the teams have raised an impressive £4,294.

Address of the Haggis

The fundraising efforts are set to continue, with the next major challenge being Yvonne Brookes, Portcullis Practice’s secretary, who will be running the Manchester Marathon in April in support of the Red Team. This will be Yvonne’s first marathon, and the practice encourages the community to support her incredible effort.

Those wishing to donate can do so via the following links:

More information about the Severn Hospice Perry Ward Appeal can be found at: severnhospice.org.uk/perry/

Severn Hospice supports families across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales, from the moment they are referred and for as long as care is needed. Their services are provided free of charge and are made possible through donations. For every £1 donated, 84p is spent directly on care, with the remaining 16p used to generate further funds. Last year alone, these donations helped support 3,000 local families when they needed it most.

Portcullis Practice would like to thank everyone who supported this wonderful cause and helped make Burns Night such a meaningful success.