Local craft group celebrates two years of creativity and community

Founded as a not-for-profit initiative, the group was set up with a clear purpose: to help tackle loneliness and social isolation in a rural community where opportunities to meet regularly can be limited. What began as a small idea has grown into a welcoming space where people of all ages and abilities can come together, share skills and enjoy each other’s company.

The group runs organised craft activities once a month, offering guided projects that allow members to try something new, from simple seasonal makes to more traditional crafts. Alongside this, a monthly “bring your own craft” session gives people the freedom to work on personal projects while enjoying conversation and mutual encouragement.

Members of Ellerdine Craft and Chat celebrating 2 years.

Vital support in the group’s early development came through grants from the Shropshire Community Fund and the OSB Group, helping to cover materials, venue costs and ensure sessions remain affordable and accessible.

Beyond regular meetings, the craft group has also supported wider community events, contributing handmade items, creative activities and volunteer time to local celebrations and initiatives. These efforts have helped strengthen links between residents and reinforced the group’s role as an active part of village life.

Activities in full flow

As the group celebrates its second year, the organiser says the real success lies not just in the crafts produced, but in the friendships formed and confidence gained. With a strong support base and continued community backing, the group is looking forward to building on its achievements and welcoming new members in the years ahead.

Details of upcoming sessions can be found on the Facebook page: facebook.com/groups/669803311982128/