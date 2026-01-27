From kitchen to coral reefs: Former chef set for PhD in Thailand

Lukas Stevenson says the journey would not have been possible without the life-changing support he received after moving from Ireland to Wales with his family and deciding to pursue his long-held ambition of working with animals.

A visit to Cambria’s Northop campus proved to be a turning point. Although Lukas initially enquired about the Level 3 Animal Care course, staff encouraged him to apply directly for the university-level HNC and HND in Animal Management.

He recalls receiving “an exceptional welcome, top-notch advice” and being immediately impressed by the “amazing facilities”, which he says reflect the strength and quality of higher education at Cambria University Centre.

Coming from a catering background, Lukas was uncertain about his future direction, but the supportive environment and expert teaching quickly helped him find his path.

Everything changed during a second-year work placement. While on a family holiday in Thailand, Lukas took part in coral reef restoration dives – an experience that reshaped his ambitions entirely.

“That trip changed my life,” he said. “It was the moment I decided to dedicate my career to protecting the ocean.”

From his first day at Northop, Lukas felt supported by the higher education team, particularly Programme Leader Sadie Thackaberry, whose mentorship helped build his confidence and unlock his potential.

Lukas Stevenson

“Sadie is, without a doubt, one of the most inspiring tutors I’ve ever met,” he said.

“She goes above and beyond for every student - not just teaching, but motivating, encouraging, and supporting you in every way to help you achieve your goals.

“Honestly, if I hadn’t met Sadie on that first day in Northop, I would most probably still be cooking instead of following my dreams.”

Sadie said: “Lukas’s journey is a powerful example of what can happen when passion and opportunity come together. His determination, curiosity, and enthusiasm for conservation were clear from the start, and it has been a privilege to support him.

“We are incredibly proud of everything he has achieved, and we can’t wait to see the impact he will make in marine conservation globally.”

After completing an MSc in Marine Biology, Lukas is now preparing to begin a PhD in Thailand, where he will research coral–sponge competition and coral-killing sponges.

Alongside his studies, he also teaches SCUBA diving, free-diving and marine conservation courses in Wrexham, inspiring others to protect the ocean.

Cambria University Centre offers accessible degree-level study in a friendly, local setting, combining modern facilities with expert tutors who bring real-world industry experience into the classroom.

Students benefit from a supportive learning environment, lower living costs by studying close to home, and a range of financial support options, including loans, grants and bursaries. The Centre also welcomes learners without traditional qualifications, offering flexible pathways and opportunities to enrol based on previous work or life experience.