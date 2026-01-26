Whitchurch Swimming & Fitness Centre wins national aquatics award

The multi-purpose facility, which is located in Whitchurch town centre, opened in March 2025. It features a multi-use community swimming pool with six lanes, a moveable floor, and built-in retractable steps to support swimmers with physical disabilities or confidence challenges.

Inclusive sessions such as Aquafit and Good Boost are consistently full, demonstrating the centre’s thriving role in promoting health, wellbeing and community engagement. Since opening, the facility has welcomed over 90,000 visitors through its doors.

Rhys Collins, Partnership Manager for Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, which operates the centre in partnership with Serco Leisure, said: “I am so proud of our team! Winning this award in our first year of operation shows the hard work and dedication the whole team have been putting in. Thank you to everyone who works at Whitchurch Swimming & Fitness Centre, supporting customers week in and week out to lead more active, healthier lives.

The Whitchurch team at the UK Pool & Spa Awards

“I would also want to thank to congratulate our operating partner, Serco Leisure, which for the seventh time in eight years was named Water Leisure Operator of the Year. A tremendous achievement!”

Cllr James Owen, portfolio holder for housing and leisure, said: “It’s fantastic to see Whitchurch Swimming & Fitness Centre recognised at a national level for its contribution to community wellbeing and leisure excellence. This reflects the hard work of the team and the value of continued investment in high-quality, accessible facilities for residents across Shropshire, who deliver a really excellent service.”

For more information about the centre, please visit its website: shropshireleisurecentres.com/whitchurch-swimming-fitness-centre/

Shrewsbury Sports Village, the Quarry, Oswestry Leisure Centre, Market Drayton Swimming & Fitness Centre, Whitchurch Swimming & Fitness Centre and SpArC Bishops Castle are operated by Shropshire Community Leisure Trust in partnership with Serco Leisure, on behalf of Shropshire Council.