Telford-based breakfast nutrition club changes lives
We are a community-based breakfast nutrition club, based in Dawley, Telford, open six mornings a week from 7am–11am, supporting local people to improve their health through better daily nutrition habits. Our focus isn’t quick fixes, but helping people achieve sustainable results and long-term wellbeing.
We support members with:
Weight loss
Improved wellness
Increase energy
Sports performance
Our members have seen some amazing results, with weight loss ranging from 1–2 stone right up to 5–6 stone. More importantly, people are becoming healthier from the inside out — improving confidence, energy levels and overall quality of life.
What makes our club unique is that all of our coaches have been on their own health journeys. Each coach has lost weight, changed their body shape and successfully maintained their results for 12 months to over 5 years, so members are supported by people who truly understand the process.
We work with all ages, and the club has also created opportunities for members to train as coaches, earn an additional income, or even pursue a complete career change.
To find out more, head to facebook.com/DeeLiteNutrition/