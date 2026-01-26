Telford-based breakfast nutrition club changes lives

We support members with:

Weight loss

Improved wellness

Increase energy

Sports performance

Our members have seen some amazing results, with weight loss ranging from 1–2 stone right up to 5–6 stone. More importantly, people are becoming healthier from the inside out — improving confidence, energy levels and overall quality of life.

Gina lost over 4st

What makes our club unique is that all of our coaches have been on their own health journeys. Each coach has lost weight, changed their body shape and successfully maintained their results for 12 months to over 5 years, so members are supported by people who truly understand the process.

We don’t stand on ceremony

We work with all ages, and the club has also created opportunities for members to train as coaches, earn an additional income, or even pursue a complete career change.

Our club warm and welcoming

Kaz lost 4st and is now a coach in club helping others

To find out more, head to facebook.com/DeeLiteNutrition/

We have fun raising money for local charities