Shropshire Star
Close

Telford-based breakfast nutrition club changes lives

We are a community-based breakfast nutrition club, based in Dawley, Telford, open six mornings a week from 7am–11am, supporting local people to improve their health through better daily nutrition habits. Our focus isn’t quick fixes, but helping people achieve sustainable results and long-term wellbeing.

By contributor Dee Evans
Published
Last updated

We support members with:

  • Weight loss

  • Improved wellness 

  • Increase energy 

  • Sports performance

Our members have seen some amazing results, with weight loss ranging from 1–2 stone right up to 5–6 stone. More importantly, people are becoming healthier from the inside out — improving confidence, energy levels and overall quality of life.

Gina lost over 4st
Gina lost over 4st

What makes our club unique is that all of our coaches have been on their own health journeys. Each coach has lost weight, changed their body shape and successfully maintained their results for 12 months to over 5 years, so members are supported by people who truly understand the process.

We don’t stand on ceremony
We don’t stand on ceremony

We work with all ages, and the club has also created opportunities for members to train as coaches, earn an additional income, or even pursue a complete career change.

Our club warm and welcoming
Our club warm and welcoming
Kaz lost 4st and is now a coach in club helping others
Kaz lost 4st and is now a coach in club helping others

To find out more, head to facebook.com/DeeLiteNutrition/

We have fun too raising money for local charities
We have fun raising money for local charities
We meet up once a month for a local walk
We meet up once a month for a local walk