Shropshire travel agent celebrates record sales and award with revamped Shrewsbury shop

Claire Moore, managing director at Peakes Travel Elite, reported that last year’s sales figures were up and 2026 has already enjoyed above-average footfall, with customers booking in exciting and exotic trips around the world. Claire said, “The latest holiday trend is all about expedition cruising. You can reach the world’s most remote corners in smaller ships, such as Antarctica, the Galápagos, or Arctic Norway - places that larger vessels can't reach. It's where adventure meets comfort. You could be kayaking amongst icebergs or spotting polar bears by day, then enjoying expert talks and gourmet food by evening. For travellers seeking authentic experiences in extraordinary places, it’s the next big thing in travel.

The Peakes Travel Elite team by one of their new wall designs

“Customers have loved coming in to see the newly renovated shop floor to get their holiday plans underway. Our renovation was completed at the end of 2025, following lots of hard work to create a more inviting, modern space where our wonderful customers can enjoy planning their holidays.”

The renovated space has a new area at the front where customers can relax with a drink and browse travel brochures while they wait for their appointment. The space has also been modernised, with new furniture from local business, Chrisbeon. Claire adds, “We have created more privacy by reducing the number of appointment desks on the ground floor, whilst retaining our upstairs luxury space for more in-depth appointments. Delivering top-level customer service is key, and the office renovation has helped us achieve that.”

Claire Moore, MD at Peakes Travel Elite with the AITO award

This month, AITO (The Specialist Travel Association) awarded Peakes Travel Elite with the AITO Silver Agent Excellence Award at the All Stars Gala Dinner Awards 2026. The award recognises their proactiveness in providing the highest level of customer satisfaction.

Peakes Travel Elite has also announced the return of its ‘Meet The Expert’ in-store events. Each event is dedicated to a particular country, with a subject matter expert brought in to Peakes for a day of one-to-one appointments. They are hosting a Latin America expert from Distinctive Americas on February 14, and a Japan expert from Inside Asia on March 21.

Booking is essential, so call 01743 233234 or email sales@peakestravelelite.co.uk to book an appointment or reserve a place at a Meet the Expert event. Appointments can be in-person, via video call, or by phone.