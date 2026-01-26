Shropshire shipping container company relocates to new expanded premises

The new facility provides customers with the opportunity to view a wide range of shipping containers in person, including standard containers, modified units, and bespoke solutions, all within a dedicated container showroom and yard environment.

“This move marks an exciting milestone for the business,” said Gordon Tarburton, Managing Director at 3J Services Ltd “Our new premises allow us to better serve customers across Shropshire and the wider UK, offering improved facilities, faster turnaround times, and a dedicated space to showcase the quality of our containers and conversions.”

The workshop supports an expanded range of container modifications, repairs, and custom projects, while the yard increases stock availability for both sales and hire. 3J Services Ltd serves customers across commercial, self-storage, industrial, agricultural, and domestic sectors, supplying secure storage containers, site solutions, and bespoke container conversions.