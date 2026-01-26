Shropshire Business Festival unveils evening event

Beth Heath, Director of Shropshire Festivals, said that it will be a great way to round off a day of networking. “Following our popular Business Festival, ticket holders will be invited to head upstairs at Telford International Centre for a sit-down dinner, where you will be seated with iconic cover stars of Shropshire Business Magazine from the last decade. They will lead panel discussions reflecting on the local business community and their own journeys to success. We promise you conversations that stick with you long after the evening ends.”

Beth Heath, Director of Shropshire Festivals on the launch of Shropshire Business Conversation

The evening dinner is a ticketed event. The lineup for Shropshire Business Conversation includes Charlie Blakemore, COO of Intercity Technology, sharing four decades of leadership across defence, aerospace and IT, offering hard-won insight into guiding organisations through industry upheaval; Deborah Mitchell, founder of Heaven Skincare, charting her journey from kitchen experiments to Royal Warrant holder with a globally loved luxury organic skincare brand; Mo Chaudry, Telford-raised entrepreneur and Chairman of M Investment Group, on how he scaled a multi-million-pound empire across fitness, property and leisure; Sarah Holmes, Managing Director of Merrythought, who shows how to balance heritage and innovation while leading one of Britain’s most cherished brands into its next chapter; and Will Stratton-Morris, former CEO of Caffè Nero and now Group Chief Business Development Officer, bringing a global perspective on growth from the forefront of the hospitality sector.

The main festival is a free one-day networking event that brings together business leaders and emerging talent from across the county. The event hosts exhibitors, seminars on the Start Tech stage and marketing and business growth workshops from Clear. A new speed networking area is being introduced for 2026, and there will be expert advice on hand in the Talbots Law Lounge.

Will Stratton-Morris, former CEO of Caffè Nero and now Group Chief Business Development Officer, who will be speaking at the event

Beth adds, “Our free business event creates the perfect, relaxed atmosphere where attendees can forge new partnerships and connections. Last year we welcomed over 800 attendees, and we believe our 2026 event will be even more popular.”

Shropshire Business Festival is taking place on Thursday, March 5th, 2026, from 1pm – 6pm at Telford International Centre, and Shropshire Business Conversation will take place upstairs at the same venue, from 6pm. Secure your free ticket to the festival, purchase a Shropshire Business Conversation ticket, or apply for a stand at shropshirebusinessfestival.co.uk. Tickets to the Shropshire Business Conversation are £53.99 including a two-course dinner.

Sarah Holmes, Managing Director of Merrythought, who will also be speaking at Shropshire Business Conversation