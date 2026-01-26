Shrewsbury care home residents take part in Big Garden Birdwatch

In the days leading up to the national event, residents enjoyed making their own fat balls and filling bird feeders, carefully placing them around the home’s gardens in the hope of attracting a wide variety of feathered visitors. The activity sparked lots of conversation, with residents sharing memories of birdwatching, gardening and wildlife spotting from years gone by.

Fat balls for the birds

With binoculars at the ready, residents are hoping the weather will brighten so they can head outside between the showers to enjoy some birdwatching. From spotting familiar garden birds to keeping an eye out for more unusual visitors, everyone is looking forward to seeing which birds decide to stop by.

Bird feeders

Home Manager at Lime Trees Care Home, Karen Williams, said: “Our residents have absolutely loved getting involved in preparing for the Big Garden Birdwatch. Making the fat balls and setting up the feeders has been a lovely, hands-on activity that everyone could enjoy. Spending time outdoors and connecting with nature is so important for wellbeing, and we’re keeping our fingers crossed for some dry weather so residents can enjoy watching the birds they’ve helped attract.”

Taking part in activities such as the Big Garden Birdwatch forms an important part of life at Lime Trees Care Home, supporting residents to stay active, engaged and connected to the world around them, while also encouraging an appreciation for nature and wildlife.

Resident from HC-One’s Lime Trees Care Home placing bird feeder in the garden

The Big Garden Birdwatch, organised annually by the RSPB, encourages people across the UK to spend an hour observing and recording the birds they see in their gardens or local green spaces, helping to build a picture of how UK bird populations are faring.