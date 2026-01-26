Severn Trent opens applications for 100 apprenticeships

The roles, which span from HR to water networks, engineering and electrical, are open to anyone interested, regardless of their age and where they currently are in their careers, whether they’re just starting out or looking to re-skill in a new job.

It marks the biggest recruitment drive for apprentices the company has seen, after recruiting 97 apprentices in 2025, and 89 in 2024.

To remove the barriers for entry, Severn Trent has removed the need for people to have achieved a pass for both English and Maths for some of their apprenticeships, opening some of the schemes up to more people. Those without the qualifications will be able to gain them during their apprenticeship.

Applications close on March 16, and for those just starting their careers, Severn Trent has partnered with Get My First Job to create a ‘Find Your Fit’ careers quiz. This could help people find out where they could be a good fit, depending on their answers. To take part in the quiz, visit the Get My First Job website.

Severn Trent will also be hosting a webinar on Tuesday 27th January at 4pm, for people to learn more about the opportunities available, click this link to register for the webinar.

To view the apprenticeships available, visit the Severn Trent website.

Harry Edwards, HR apprentice at Severn Trent, said: “My experience at Severn Trent so far has been genuinely fantastic; from the induction which gave me the opportunity to network with other apprentices and graduates across the business, to being given real responsibility supporting key projects.

“The support which I’ve received has been amazing and I’ve learnt far more than I ever would’ve anticipated. The academy has also played a massive part in my development, offering unique training opportunities which help me to grow and succeed. It’s been an amazing start, and I can’t wait for more to come.”

Kellie Emery, New Talent Lead at Severn Trent said: “Every year we open our apprenticeship applications with the ambition of bringing in some of the brightest talent from across our region. Our apprenticeship schemes will offer people of any age the chance to learn new skills while also being able to put them into practice at the same time.

“At a time when research is showing a 2% decrease in school and college leaver recruitment in the energy and engineering sector, we’re proud to be offering more opportunities in that space.”

Severn Trent also provides apprenticeship training in house, with their Academy built for the sole purpose of training up new and current employees across the business.

The water company last year shared its commitment to create 400 work experience placements for care-experienced young people in the Midlands, as well as developed a programme with local job centres that’s seen success in people experiencing barriers to work, entering into roles.

Severn Trent was recently named a winner of Glassdoor’s annual Employees’ Choice Awards, honouring the water company as one of the top 50 places to work in the UK.