Residents at local care home lend their ears to live music performance

Residents joined in with the singing, and clapped along as the Debbie performed her finale song Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’.The hospitality team at the home also provided a spread of sweet and savoury treats for guests to enjoy during the show.

General Manager, Lea-Ann Littler said: “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day singing along with the wonderful performers. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Wheatlands as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”

One resident said: “I haven’t heard some of these songs in many years. The classics never go out of style!”

Wheatlands care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Wheatlands provides residential care and dementia care for 46 residents from respite care to long term stays.