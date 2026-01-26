Rebirth of the Royal Artillery Association Oswestry & Borders Branch

The Oswestry and Borders Branch will be up and running by the end of January, and will be honoured to welcome serving and veteran gunners and their families as members.

The original Branch, closed for many years, has been given a new lease of life by a group of motivated veteran gunners who came together and expressed their determination to revive a gunner presence in Oswestry.

The historic link between the Royal Regiment of Artillery and Park Hall Camp travelled the journey of two world wars, into the seventies. The connection was lost when Park Hall finally waved goodbye to the military.

The 25lb gun in Cae Glas Park was gifted to the Town Council from Woolwich, the historic home of the Artillery. The gun stands as a solid and lasting reminder of the Oswestry – Gunner connection.

Each year on Armistice Day, the Royal Artillery Association is proud to parade a standard, providing an ongoing presence in memory of the Oswestry gunners who sacrificed their lives in the service of their country.

RAA Members gather in Cae Glas Park on Armistice Day

Members of the new branch will meet at the Coach House Bar and Restaurant, Bailey Head in Oswestry, at 12 noon on the third Sunday of the month. They extend a warm welcome to regular, reservist and veteran gunners and their families. For more information, contact the branch on info@oswestryraa.co.uk or take a look at their public Facebook site RAA North Wales & Borders Regional Group.

RAA Veteran Tim visits Oswestry.