Over 120 pubs in the West Midlands are on the lookout for the UK’s best pub darts team

Following the success of last year’s tournament, the Cool Hand Cup is back. This time Marston’s and Luke Humphries have teamed up to find the UK’s best darts team, challenging them to take on the fan-favourite 501 game.

Over 500 pubs will be hosting four-week, round robin leagues between February 2 and March 1, with teams of four invited to sign up to participate in a traditional game of 501 darts.

Team captains have until 25th January to sign up their teams, either online or via QR code in their local pub.

Following the leagues, teams with the highest number of points will advance to a Regional Knockout, which will take place between 9th-13th March, competing to be one of 16 teams that advance to the Grand Final.

On Friday, April 10, the Grand Final will see the winning regional teams whisked away to Marston’s answer to Ally Pally, competing in a knockout tournament, to see if they can be crowned the ultimate champions. The winners will take home £10,000 and the coveted Cool Hand Cup trophy, as well as winning the chance to play against multiple major tournament winner, Luke Humphries.

Luke Humphries, said: “The pub is a special place for me and my family, and I grew up playing darts at my local. Having the opportunity to meet players from up and down the country last year was fantastic, and I’m delighted to be working with Marston’s again to bring back the Cool Hand Cup. This year we’re on the lookout for the UK’s best team for me to take on and I’m already looking forward to the Grand Final. See you at the oche!”

Luke Humphries

John Green, Director of Operations at Marstons, said: “We’re so excited to be bringing back the Cool Hand Cup with Luke again this year, this time with an even bigger cash prize. Darts is at the heart of hundreds of our pubs across the country, and we know how important they are to those communities too, with thousands of players visiting their locals to socialise and throw a few darts together. This year we’re celebrating darts as a team sport, encouraging friends and family to come together to see if they can do their pubs proud and take the title. There’s not long left to sign up, so don’t miss out!”