New AI-supported beginners course launched to boost digital skills

The course introduces Artificial Intelligence in a clear, practical, and accessible way, giving learners hands-on experience of using AI tools themselves for everyday tasks — from writing and creative projects to communication support and online safety. With AI-powered scams becoming harder to spot than ever, learners are shown exactly how to recognise fake messages and websites, avoid fraud, and protect themselves online with confidence.

“We want to make sure no one is left behind,” said TWNL Director Andy Craddock. “AI isn’t just for tech experts — it’s for everyone. Whether you’re applying for jobs, supporting family members, or simply trying to stay connected, these tools can be empowering and make life easier when you understand how to use them safely.”

The AI course builds on TWNL’s established Level 1 and Level 2 IT Skills courses, covering computer basics, email, internet safety, and Microsoft 365. All sessions are delivered in small, friendly groups and are designed to support learners with different confidence levels, learning styles, and accessibility needs.

Rachel, a recent learner, said: “I was scared of computers before. Now I’m confident and actually excited about what I can do. It’s been life-changing.”

Free courses will run throughout February and March in Wellington, with priority given to residents aged 50 and over. Places are limited and funded by The National Lottery Community Fund.

For more information or to register, visit twnl.co.uk/it-training-Telford or call 07842 906098.