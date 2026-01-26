Llangollen and Corwen Railway launches Berwyn Explorer for February half term

The Berwyn Explorer will operate five return services from Llangollen on Saturday 14, Sunday 15, Wednesday 18 and Saturday 21 February, offering families, walkers and visitors the chance to combine affordable heritage rail travel with fresh air, exploration, and adventure during the school holidays. Berwyn Railway Station is also one of the most romantic places to celebrate Valentine’s Day, with the period tea rooms a beautiful setting for a romantic afternoon.

DMU leaving Berwyn

Designed to offer flexibility and freedom, the Berwyn Explorer is ideal for those who prefer a gentle ramble, a scenic pause by the river, or a leisurely pint by the Chain Bridge. It is particularly suited to families with younger children, walkers, history lovers and visitors looking for a shorter yet deeply satisfying taste of heritage railway travel. The service will be operated by one of the railway’s treasured vintage diesel railcar’s, which offer a nostalgic, comfy and warm travelling experience. The railcars also have excellent views from their large windows, including at the end of the carriages, where it is possible to see the driver at work.

The initiative encourages visitors to travel by rail and step straight into the landscape, providing easy access to a network of countryside walks, riverside paths and iconic local attractions, including the world-famous Chain Bridge, Llangollen Canal, Horseshoe Falls and Llantysilio Church, with its famous display of snowdrops, which will be in bloom when the services run. By combining a train journey with the great outdoors, the Berwyn Explorer offers a relaxed and sustainable way to experience this beautiful part of North Wales. Berwyn Station is restored to its mid-1920s Great Western Railway appearance, with heating provided by roaring coal fires in the waiting room and tea room.

DMU leaving Berwyn for Llangollen

Adding to the appeal, Berwyn Railway Station was ranked as the most beautiful railway station in the UK in 2025, recognition that reflects both its historic character and its exceptional setting within the Dee Valley landscape. The railway also offers the idyllic Berwyn Stationmaster’s house as a holiday let. More details can be found at: https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/1349885700423975837

Tickets are deliberately priced to be accessible and family friendly, making the Berwyn Explorer the perfect affordable half-term day out.

Ticket Prices:

Adults (16+): £10

Children (3–15): £5

Infants (under 3): Free

Dogs: £3

Kayaks: £3

The ticket allows passengers to travel on any of the day’s 5 services, providing a self-paced experience with the freedom to return from Berwyn on a later train of their choosing.

What’s Included:

Return travel between Llangollen and Berwyn.

Freedom to explore local footpaths, landmarks and scenery at your own pace.

Easy access to nearby attractions including the Chain Bridge, Horseshoe Falls, Llangollen Canal and Llantysilio Church.

A perfect short break for walkers, sightseers and families.

The opportunity to enjoy refreshments in the railway’s period tearoom or at the Chainbridge Hotel across the river.

Berwyn Station is ideally placed for walkers of all abilities, with routes ranging from gentle and level river and canal-side strolls to more challenging countryside walks, making it a natural gateway to the Dee Valley and the famous Dee Valley Way path.

Peter Dickinson, Station Master at Berwyn Railway Station, said: “The Berwyn Explorer is about opening up the landscape around us and making it easy for people to enjoy it, especially during the school holidays. Berwyn Station is a fantastic starting point for some truly special walks, including routes to the Horseshoe Falls, and travelling by train adds to the sense of adventure. Being recognised as the most beautiful station in the UK only reinforces what a special place this. Our beautifully restored station is an attraction in itself; from its open coal fire to its wonderful little tearoom, which will be open on Berwyn Explorer days.”

The initiative forms part of the railway’s wider ambition to encourage visitors to explore beyond the railway’s destination towns, supporting rural communities and promoting sustainable travel and outdoor wellbeing.

Looking ahead, the Berwyn Explorer also represents an important step towards the railway’s longer-term plans to introduce a sustainable shuttle connection between Berwyn Station and Horseshoe Falls from 2028, helping to reduce car dependency while improving access to some of the Dee Valley’s most popular attractions.

The launch of the Berwyn Explorer comes as the railway prepares for one of its flagship events, their annual Branch Line Gala, taking place from Friday 10 to Sunday 12 April 2026. The three-day gala will feature intensive steam and diesel services, visiting locomotives, brake van rides, shed tours and family-friendly attractions across the line.

Full details of the Berwyn Explorer are available at: llangollen-railway.co.uk/berwyn-explorer

Full details of the Branch Line Gala are available at: llangollen-railway.co.uk/branchline-gala