Crosstalk: With Peter Bellingham

The proverb continues "but an attentive man speaks forever." - Pay close attention to the truth and your word will last. A thousand years after those words were written, while on trial before the Roman governor, Jesus Christ said "I have been born for this, that I may bear witness to the truth". There can be no doubt that all of Jesus's words have stood the test of time. He went on to say "Everyone who is of The Truth listens to my voice". If we pay close attention to Jesus's words, we can be people "of The Truth". We can leave behind our denials, falsehoods and lies, and speak and act as faithful witnesses. And that, friends, is priceless.

Peter Bellingham, Pastor, The Well, Oswestry