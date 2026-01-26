Bridgnorth Repair Café returns to the rescue - next date announced

Local people can take along small household electricals, toys, clothing, jewellery, textiles and general small/mechanical items, and a group of skilled volunteers will do their best to fix them - for free!

The volunteers can help to rescue things like lamps, vacuum cleaners, kettles, radios, clothing, bags and soft toys, both reducing waste and saving the visitor money! There is no need for visitors to book; they can just call in with the item that needs repairing and enjoy a cuppa and a biscuit while they wait. Visitors can also chat to the fixing volunteers to learn how to repair the item themselves in future.

Volunteers help to fix household items for free!

The Repair Café is supported by local business Frith Resource Management; Managing Director Paul Frith said: “There is such a warm, community feel when people come together at a Repair Café. It is also great to see so many people leaving happy, when their treasured item has been repaired!”

Repair cafes have lots of benefits, including reducing the number of items going into landfill, sharing valuable repair skills that could otherwise be lost and saving people money because they need not buy a replacement item.

A volunteer fixer repairs a broken vacuum cleaner.

The organisers are still hoping to find a tool sharpening volunteer and an admin volunteer. To register your interest in volunteering please email the organisers at bridgnorthrepaircafe@gmail.com

Fixing will be carried out free of charge by volunteers but any necessary parts for an item will need to be purchased by the visitor. Donations are also welcomed to support the running of future repair café events in the town. For safety reasons, the volunteers cannot fix microwaves, safety equipment or white goods.

Find out more and make sure you don't miss future dates by following the Repair Cafe on Facebook @bridgnorthrepaircafe or Instagram @bridgnorth_repair_cafe.