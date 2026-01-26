Bluebird Care Shropshire spreads smiles with flowers

As part of a much loved yearly tradition, Bluebird Care Shropshire has sent flowers to all of their customers to help lift spirits, spread joy and start the year on a positive note. The simple gesture means the world to those receiving care, many of whom say it brightens their day and reminds them they are valued and thought of.

The initiative has become a highlight in the Bluebird Care calendar. Customers look forward to the surprise each year, and the care teams love being part of it just as much. Care assistants have shared how special it is to personally deliver the flowers, see the smiles on customers’ faces and spend a few extra moments sharing in their happiness.

“At Bluebird Care Shropshire, it’s about more than just care, it’s about connection,” Care Manager Claire Gwilliam said. “This tradition is something our customers and our team truly treasure. It’s a small act of kindness, but it has a huge impact.”

Bluebird Care Shropshire provides premium quality home care services across Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Church Stretton, as well as live-in care services throughout the whole of Shropshire. The team supports people to remain independent, safe and comfortable in their own homes, while always putting kindness, compassion and Outstanding care at the heart of what they do.

The service currently has capacity to help many more people and is encouraging anyone who may need support, or who has a loved one needing care, to get in touch. The friendly team is ready to listen and offer advice.

To find out more about Bluebird Care Shropshire and the services available, call 01743 874343.