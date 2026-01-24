Expanded warehouse facilities for The Halo Group in Shrewsbury

The Halo Group has earned a reputation for creating world-class temporary structures and immersive experiences. From bespoke activations for Wimbledon and Southampton Football Club to large-scale installations at Camden Market, the firm’s modular builds allow brands to bring people together in unique, high-impact environments.

The decision to expand within Centurion Park follows a period of sustained growth for the company, necessitating a larger footprint for its design, assembly, and storage operations.

For the team on the ground, the move is a game-changer for daily logistics and long-term capacity. Ben Hope, Warehouse Manager at The Halo Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the new space:

“Doubling our footprint at Centurion Park allows us to streamline processes and significantly increases our capacity to deliver high-standard, complex modular structures to our clients, but on a much larger scale.”

Alongside the larger footprint, The Halo Group is seeking to grow its Shrewsbury-based workforce, with opportunities for crew to operate both on-site and within the warehouse. The expansion has been welcomed by the Morris Property team and the agents responsible for the deal, who see it as a vote of confidence in Shrewsbury’s industrial sector.

Neil Anderson, Head of Estates at Morris Property, commented:

“We are delighted to support The Halo Group in their continued growth. Seeing a tenant double their space is the ultimate testament to the quality of the environment we’ve cultivated at Centurion Park. We are committed to providing a thriving business environment where innovative companies like The Halo Group can truly flourish.”

Toby Shaw, Commercial Agent and Partner at TSR, added:

“The Halo Group’s expansion highlights the enduring appeal of Centurion Park as a premier business destination. Its strategic location and modern facilities continue to attract and retain high-quality businesses.

Centurion Park continues to offer commercial and industrial businesses a strategic vantage point in the region, combining modern infrastructure with a commitment to fostering a collaborative and professional business community.