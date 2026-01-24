Expanded warehouse facilities for The Halo Group in Shrewsbury
Award-winning modular structure design and build event specialists, The Halo Group (THG Events Ltd), have significantly expanded their operations at Centurion Park on Kendal Road in Shrewsbury. To keep pace with a rapidly growing portfolio of international clients, the company has doubled its warehouse space to 17,000 sq ft.
The Halo Group has earned a reputation for creating world-class temporary structures and immersive experiences. From bespoke activations for Wimbledon and Southampton Football Club to large-scale installations at Camden Market, the firm’s modular builds allow brands to bring people together in unique, high-impact environments.
The decision to expand within Centurion Park follows a period of sustained growth for the company, necessitating a larger footprint for its design, assembly, and storage operations.
For the team on the ground, the move is a game-changer for daily logistics and long-term capacity. Ben Hope, Warehouse Manager at The Halo Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the new space:
“Doubling our footprint at Centurion Park allows us to streamline processes and significantly increases our capacity to deliver high-standard, complex modular structures to our clients, but on a much larger scale.”
Alongside the larger footprint, The Halo Group is seeking to grow its Shrewsbury-based workforce, with opportunities for crew to operate both on-site and within the warehouse. The expansion has been welcomed by the Morris Property team and the agents responsible for the deal, who see it as a vote of confidence in Shrewsbury’s industrial sector.
Neil Anderson, Head of Estates at Morris Property, commented:
“We are delighted to support The Halo Group in their continued growth. Seeing a tenant double their space is the ultimate testament to the quality of the environment we’ve cultivated at Centurion Park. We are committed to providing a thriving business environment where innovative companies like The Halo Group can truly flourish.”
Toby Shaw, Commercial Agent and Partner at TSR, added:
“The Halo Group’s expansion highlights the enduring appeal of Centurion Park as a premier business destination. Its strategic location and modern facilities continue to attract and retain high-quality businesses.
Centurion Park continues to offer commercial and industrial businesses a strategic vantage point in the region, combining modern infrastructure with a commitment to fostering a collaborative and professional business community.