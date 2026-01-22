Wild about Westhope secures funding for volunteer and woodland initiatives

The grant will be used to help build a new volunteer woodland shelter, undertake tree works and train volunteers in green wood craft construction.

Wild about Westhope trustee, Sue Corfield, said: "The group was starting to outgrow our little makeshift shelter. The new shelter will continue to act as a base for our fantastic volunteers, and we will be able to expand our activities to work with more local groups and to deliver training to a wider audience. We are all delighted to receive this grant."

Wild about Westhope encourages the use of woodlands and other natural spaces to promote nature connection and improve people’s wellbeing and are keen to ensure visitors safety. The project will deal with trees, near to the shelter, which require specialist work to make the site safe for the future.

Preparing timber for our new woodland shelter

The group run regular volunteer days every Thursday and undertake a range of conservation management activities, green wood crafts and charcoal making. New volunteers are always welcome, no experience needed just plenty of enthusiasm.

The group also welcomes support from Wildlife specialists or anyone willing to be trained and take a lead in specific wildlife species.

Please contact the group for further information: Wildaboutwesthope@gmail.com