TV astronomer Mark Thompson's Spectacular Science Show heading to Tenbury Wells

You think science is boring? Think again - this is science like you have never seen it before. Designed for children and adults alike, Mark’s Spectacular Science Show explores the strange and magical properties of matter with exploding elephant’s toothpaste, vortex-generating dustbins and even howling jelly babies!

Mark is known for his tireless enthusiasm for making science accessible, through numerous TV, radio, podcast and theatre appearances, and books. He has lectured at the Royal Astronomical Society, The Royal Institution, and the Norwich Science Festival to name a few. His most recent book, 101 Facts You Didn’t Know About Space, often tops the ‘astronomy lists’ both here in the UK and Canada. This year, Mark launches his new podcast Cosmic Commerce where he investigates all aspects of the space sector from tourism to innovation and security to safety.

