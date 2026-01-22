Shropshire student represents China in Asian equestrian competition

Held at the Thai Polo and Equestrian Club from 24 November to 7 December 2025, the 16th FEI Asian Equestrian Championships brought together more than 80 riders and horses from 13 countries, across five disciplines: Jumping, Eventing, Dressage, Para Dressage and Endurance.

Bella, the youngest dressage rider in the competition field, competed on an international stage alongside established equestrian nations including Japan, South Korea and Thailand. She delivered a calm and composed test, demonstrating impressive maturity, focus and poise against far more experienced opponents.

Bella Liu

Dressage is often described as the ‘ballet of equestrian sport’, demanding exceptional precision, elegance and partnership between horse and rider. Bella’s performance at the Championships reflected the dedication and discipline required to compete at this level, as well as the resilience needed to balance high-performance sport with academic commitments.

Reflecting on the experience, Bella said: “Competing for my country carries a much deeper sense of responsibility than individual events. This competition opened my eyes to a wider world and showed me how much more I can grow. I will continue working hard in both my studies and equestrian training, and I hope one day to stand on even greater podiums and achieve my dreams.”

Bella Liu

She also highlighted the support she has received from school: “I am incredibly thankful for the support from Moreton Hall. The school has been very flexible with my timetable to accommodate my weekly training and competitions. My teachers have also given me tremendous academic support, allowing me to pursue my equestrian dream without falling behind in my studies.”

Moreton Hall is proud to support students who strive for excellence both in and beyond the classroom. Through tailored academic pathways and a culture that encourages pupils to Embrace, Achieve and Enjoy, the school is committed to helping each student pursue their ambitions with confidence.