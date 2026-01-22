Shropshire homebuilders make paw-sitive impact with donation to animal charity

The charity, which is based close to the housebuilders’ Clockmakers and Talbot Place developments, first opened its doors in 2020. The team of dedicated volunteers at CATW strives to offer rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming for sick and abandoned cats in the Whitchurch and surrounding areas, as well as free education and advice on welfare of felines.

With costs of day-to-day necessities spiralling, CATW is struggling to meet the demand for the rising cost of vital operations and medicine for the cats under its protection. The donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes will go directly to the care of the felines.

B&DWM & BWM - UnSug-DWH-CatCafe-12122025-21 - CATW have rescued over 1,000 cats

Jodie Meredith, Rescue Coordinator at CATW, said: “CATW is currently opening a not-for-profit cat café, with the aim of providing a sanctuary for cats while raising vital funds for the rescue. The café also includes a pet food bank, which is available to all animals.

B&DWM & BWM - UnSug-DWH-CatCafe-12122025-8 - Barratt and David Wilson Homes's £500 donation to CATW

“The generous donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes is helping to make this vision a reality. The work we do is crucial to the local area, as we have rescued and rehabilitated over 1,000 cats. Without our intervention, many of these animals would have faced neglect or even death.

“The rescue relies entirely on public donations to continue operating. Without this support, we simply could not carry on, especially considering the rising costs of animal care. We are extremely grateful for this donation – because of the generosity of Barratt and David Wilson Homes, we can keep going and continue to make a meaningful difference.”

As well as the care it offers in rehabilitation and rehoming, the charity also plays its part by providing permanent residence to cats that suffer lifelong medical conditions, in addition to operating a Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) programme to manage and support local feral cat populations.

B&DWM & BWM - UnSug-DWH-CatCafe-12122025-32 - CATW strives to help the cats of Whitchurch

CATW has faced significant financial challenges. In May 2024, the organisation announced it could no longer accept new intakes due to a lack of funds and volunteers, highlighting the strain on small, community-based rescues.

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We are thrilled to support Cat Assist Team Whitchurch with this donation, and it's an honour to be part of the incredible work it does to provide care and rehoming to the local cats. To be able to do our part in helping to rehabilitate these animals fills us with pride.”

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “Reaching out and supporting the areas in which we build is significantly important to our ethos. Whilst it’s the people that purchase our houses, a beloved family pet can transform it into a home, so we would like to thank the volunteers at Cat Assist Team Whitchurch for all of its incredible work.”

To learn more about the work of the charity, visit the Facebook page at Cat Assist Team Whitchurch (CATW).