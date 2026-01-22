Pride of Place kicks off 2026 with strong volunteer turnout for first litter pick

Established in 2005 by local residents who laid the foundations for what has become a valued community effort, Pride of Place has grown into a long‑standing initiative rooted in civic pride and shared responsibility. The group continues to meet on the third Saturday of every month, bringing together residents to help maintain Ludlow’s streets, green spaces, and public areas.

Despite the drizzly January weather, volunteers turned out with enthusiasm — including councillors, LTC staff, returning regulars and several new participants keen to make a difference. Together, the group collected a significant amount of litter, helping to enhance the appearance and wellbeing of the town for residents and visitors alike.

Pride of Place volunteers meeting for first litter pick of 2026

A spokesperson for Ludlow Town Council said: “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who joined us today. Starting the year with such a positive turnout shows just how much pride our community takes in caring for Ludlow. Our thanks also go to Mike Beazley, who took over in 2008 and helped grow Pride of Place into the strong community initiative it is today.”

From February onwards, volunteers will be invited to gather at the Guildhall before each litter‑pick to enjoy a hot drink and chat—a chance to meet others and build the friendly connections that make community action so rewarding.

Residents interested in taking part, finding out more, or joining future events can find full details by visiting the Ludlow Town Council website ludlow.gov.uk and social media channels.