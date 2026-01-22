Shropshire Star
New art classes launch at Shrewsbury’s historic Flaxmill

A new programme of art classes is launching at The Flaxmill Maltings in Shrewsbury this April, offering local people the chance to explore their creativity in a historic setting.

By contributor Clare Harvey
Published
Last updated

The 12-week course will run on Wednesdays and Thursdays, with both morning and afternoon sessions available, and is open to beginners as well as those looking to develop their skills.



Join our friendly and inspiring art classes at the historic Flaxmill Maltings in Shrewsbury. This 12-week course offers 3-hour sessions on Wednesdays and Thursdays, with both morning and afternoon options available. Suitable for beginners and those looking to develop their creative skills in a supportive environment.

  • £30 per week, advance booking required, visit chantillygrey.com for further details.

Getting Creative
Enjoying a chat with our students
Drawing
Painting
Acrylic
Fabulous setting
Charcoal
Ben Butler