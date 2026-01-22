New art classes launch at Shrewsbury’s historic Flaxmill

The 12-week course will run on Wednesdays and Thursdays, with both morning and afternoon sessions available, and is open to beginners as well as those looking to develop their skills.





Join our friendly and inspiring art classes at the historic Flaxmill Maltings in Shrewsbury. This 12-week course offers 3-hour sessions on Wednesdays and Thursdays, with both morning and afternoon options available. Suitable for beginners and those looking to develop their creative skills in a supportive environment.

New Art Classes Launch at Shrewsburys Historic Flaxmill

£30 per week, advance booking required, visit chantillygrey.com for further details.

Getting Creative

Enjoying a chat with our students

Drawing

Painting

Acrylic

Fabulous setting

Charcoal

Ben Butler