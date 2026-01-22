Local business partners with Telford Tigers

MyWorkwear is continuing its commitment of supporting local businesses by becoming an official supporter of the Telford Tigers ice hockey team.

The Telford-based workwear supplier has secured a rinkside advertising board as well as supplying a wide range of branded Tigers merchandise including all weather robes, quarter zips, water bottles, teddy bears, jackets, pencil cases, tote bags, bucket hats, wash bags, fleeces and T-shirts all emblazoned with the Tigers signature logo.

MyWorkwear Co-Owner James Worthington pictured with Telford Tigers players next to their rinkside board.

Speaking of the partnership, Tom Watkins, General Manager & Head Coach for the Telford Tigers said: “We are delighted to be partnering alongside a local company who have had roots in Telford for nearly 50 years with such a strong reputation. With the Tigers entering our 40th season we are always looking for new opportunities, with this relationship providing our fans more choice and options for our club merchandise.”

James Worthington, Co-Owner at MyWorkwear added: “It’s a privilege to support the Telford Tigers as they enter their 40th season. As a business with deep roots in the local area, supporting organisations that mean so much to the community is incredibly important to us. The range of items we’ve supplied has been carefully selected to ensure Tigers supporters of all ages can enjoy the merchandise.”