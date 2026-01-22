Creative connections as craft group learn about silk painting

Members of the charity’s popular Coffee & Crafting Group, based at The Parish Centre in St Georges, recently enjoyed an inspiring silk painting session, producing some truly impressive artwork. The session was led by Lindsey Kelly, a dedicated Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin volunteer from Shrewsbury, who guided members through the techniques and creative process.

Those who took part described the session as extremely enjoyable, with many saying they felt relaxed and absorbed while painting. Members will now choose to mount their silk paintings onto cards or frame them to proudly display their finished pieces.

Members found silk painting relaxing.

Claire Fishlock, Senior Service Development Officer, at the charity said: “The Coffee & Crafting Group is open to people aged 50+ and we offer a welcoming, friendly space to meet others with a shared interest in crafting. Participants can try a variety of creative activities while enjoying a hot drink and a chat so it’s a great opportunity to make new friends. All materials are provided, and no prior experience is needed.”

The group meet every second Tuesday of the month at The Parish Centre, Grove Street, St Georges from 10am – 12 noon. Each session costs £3.50 per person.

For more information or to book a place, contact Wellbeing Services team at Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin on 01743 233 123 or email enquiries@ageukstw.org.uk