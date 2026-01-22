Community spirit at heart of Shrewsbury Foundation Fun Run

Whether you're a seasoned runner, a first-timer, a plodder, or a whippet, this event is for everyone. It’s about showing up, having fun, and making a real difference to the lives of people across Shropshire.

This year, we’re running for those who experience isolation — people who feel alone, disconnected, or left behind. With your support, we can keep our Social Hubs and Exercise Hubs open: warm, welcoming groups for veterans, people living with dementia, foster families, and those joining our mental-health “walk & talks.”

The Foundation Fun Run

Your donation also helps fund our exercise, disability, and employability programmes, giving people confidence, connection, and new opportunities to thrive. These sessions change lives every single day — often in ways you can’t see, but the people we support feel deeply.

Every step you take, every pound you donate, and every smile shared on Fun Run day helps someone feel part of something special. You help bring warmth, friendship, and belonging to those who need it most.

When you support the Foundation, you’re supporting more than football. You’re supporting people — their wellbeing, their futures, and their chance to feel part of a caring community. Your generosity helps us reach thousands across Shropshire each year with programmes that genuinely transform lives.