Charity launches exciting new service for Young People with Sight Loss

This important new service will deliver a range of supported activities designed to strengthen emotional wellbeing, build social confidence and reduce isolation. The programme will support children and young adults, with a particular focus on engaging and empowering young people aged 14–25.

Living with sight loss can have a significant impact on confidence, independence and social connections, particularly during the teenage years and early adulthood. This new programme recognises those challenges and aims to ensure young people with sight loss can take part in enjoyable activities alongside others who understand their experiences.

Young people with sight loss can enjoy a range of exciting activities designed with accessibility in mind.

Activities will be inclusive, accessible and shaped around the interests of the young people taking part. Alongside fun and social opportunities, the programme aims to support them to navigate education, work and everyday life with greater confidence.

Swan Staar-Slogrove, Sight Loss Shropshire Manager, said: “This partnership allows us to reach more young people at a crucial stage in their lives. By providing safe, supportive and engaging opportunities, we can help young people with sight loss feel connected, valued and confident about their future.”

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills, added: “We are really pleased to be working with Sight Loss Shropshire on this initiative, which we believe will help make a real difference to children and young people living with sight loss across the Borough.”

Building confidence and independence for through engaging activities for young visually impaired people.

The programme forms part of Sight Loss Shropshire’s ongoing commitment to improving quality of life for people affected by sight loss, ensuring support is available at every stage of life.

This programme is delivered in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council’s Sensory Inclusion Service and is made possible thanks to the generous funding support from Ulverscroft Foundation, Shropshire Community Foundation and The Powell Family Foundation.

For more information about the programme or how to get involved, contact Sight Loss Shropshire on 07778 956 096 or admin@sightlossshropshire.org.uk.

For more information visit sightlossshropshire.org.uk/our-services/young-peoples-activities/.