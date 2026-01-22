Buildwas Players bring the magic of Sleeping Beauty to the stage

Get ready to step into a fairy-tale world as the fearless Princess Aurora, her delightfully dotty Nanny Nightnurse, and the ever-clumsy Muddles take centre stage in this year’s dazzling production of Sleeping Beauty. But beware! Lurking in the shadows is the wicked Carabosse, armed with a dastardly plan to steal the throne of Slumberville. Can Aurora and her friends outwit her curse before it’s too late? There’s only one way to find out...

This magical pantomime is packed with fun for the whole family – expect sparkling songs, laugh-out-loud silliness, and plenty of fairy-tale chaos. With three daft fairy godmothers, a sweet but hopeless prince, and a story that spans an astonishing 100 years, Sleeping Beauty promises laughter, magic, and mayhem from start to finish.

Buildwas Players cast photo with a Shropshire, Staffordshire & Cheshire Blood Bike

This is the 15th production by The Buildwas Players, an amateur pantomime theatre group who bring festive fun to Buildwas Village Hall every year. Not only will audiences enjoy a magical night of entertainment, but they’ll also be supporting a great local cause, with this year’s production raising funds for Shropshire, Staffordshire & Cheshire Blood Bikes.

Sleeping Beauty panto logo

With a brilliant script by Alex Jackson, Sleeping Beauty is the perfect night out for families, friends, and anyone who loves a good laugh. So don’t snooze on this one – grab your tickets now and wake up to the funniest fairy tale of them all!

Tickets are just £10 for adults and £5 for children. Performances are on Thursday 5, Friday 6 and Saturday, 7 February at 7.30pm.

For more information and to book, visit trybooking.co.uk/96972