Stabilising bridge repairs completed before spawning season

Fish within the working area had to be gently removed and relocated prior to the start of stabilising and strengthening works to the single span masonry arch Sheep Bridge on the B429 in Cherrington.

Strict environmental safeguards were integral to the project in order to protect the river’s ecosystem and involved daily decontamination protocols to prevent cross contamination from harmful American crayfish.

The works, which took just seven weeks, saw the installation of a large portable dam to control water flow and enable the McPhillips team to work in the riverbed.

Defective concrete aprons supporting the bridge were removed and replaced to protect its stability and longevity, along with repairs to missing stonework and flood relief arches.

McPhillips site manager Simon Walker said: “This was a really interesting project to work on and despite the challenges, watching the team adapt and problem-solve was brilliant. It was a great team effort working with Porta Dam and McPhillips operatives, protecting local wildlife and delivering awkward concrete pours in difficult conditions.

“There's something really satisfying about standing back and seeing what we've accomplished, knowing that our work has secured that bridge for years to come. I'm really proud of how the McPhillips team pulled together and made it happen."

To maintain structural stability throughout the works, the team implemented a carefully sequenced construction approach. This involved dividing the bridge into four quadrants that could be completed sequentially while maintaining the integrity of the structure.

The bridge had to be closed during the day Monday to Friday, but reopened at night and weekends to allow access for pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders.

The seven-week programme of works by McPhillips, for Balfour Beatty, was completed without snags and zero defects.

Simon Middleton, scheme manager for Balfor Beatty said: “Thanks to everyone from McPhillips for a successful scheme overcoming plenty of issues.”