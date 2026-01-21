Boost for Shrewsbury pets as vet practice expands facilities

A one-story extension at Quarry Vets will create a more spacious and modern practice and enable the team to continue to offer the best possible care to pets.

When the work is completed, the surgery in Brassey Road, Old Potts Way, will benefit from:

Two additional consult rooms, bringing the total number to five - one will be a quiet space to support pets that are sensitive to noise and one will be for cats only.

A second operating theatre.

A dedicated dental suite.

An improved cat ward with more cat-friendly kennels to keep in-patients as comfortable as possible.

One of Shrewsbury’s oldest veterinary practices, Quarry Vets has been at the heart of the local community it serves for 125 years and has cared for pets from its current site since 1996. Due to the demand for high quality veterinary care, it has outgrown the space at Brassey Road and needs to expand.

Investment for the project is coming from VetPartners, the larger veterinary group Quarry Vets is part of, which is led by vets and has veterinary practices and pet healthcare businesses across the UK and Europe.

Quarry Vets’ new look is set to be unveiled in May and the practice will remain open throughout the building work, with its opening hours and emergency out of hours services unaffected.

Vet Neil Williams, who is one of the practice’s clinical directors, said the team has put in months of careful planning to ensure the new space will transform what Quarry Vets can do for pets.

Neil said: “We are very excited about the additional space that the project will provide, and it means we’ll be able to care for more pets, perform more surgeries and deliver additional services to help local pets and their owners.

“We already have measures in place to help reduce stress for our feline patients, including having a separate waiting area for cats, but the extension will allow us to do even more.

“We will be relocating our cat ward into the new area and installing more cat-friendly kennels, and our new cat-only examination room will connect directly to the ward to reduce the need to move patients around the building.

“We’re also looking forward to having a quiet room in a less busy area of the hospital, which will be used for behaviour clinics and acupuncture sessions, to help keep patients as relaxed as possible. The room will also be available when people are sadly having to say goodbye to a beloved pet and it will have a separate exit, so clients can leave the building without having to go through the reception area.

“Having extra space and new facilities is also going to benefit our team members and our nursing team is looking forward to offering new pet healthcare clinics once the work is completed.”

Neil added: “Throughout the build we’ll be open as normal and we will still be available 24/7 to deal with emergencies. We will be doing all we can to minimise any disruption to our clients and their pets, and want to thank them in advance for their patience and understanding.”