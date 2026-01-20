Share the love this Valentine’s Day in Market Drayton

Market Drayton has so much to offer, from great places to eat and drink to independent shops, experiences and welcoming venues. Valentine’s Day is a brilliant opportunity to encourage people to dine out, visit locally, and enjoy everything the town has to offer.

We’re asking local businesses to let us know if they’re planning any Valentine’s-themed offers, treats or events so we can help spread the word and showcase what’s happening across Drayton.

This could include:

A dinner for two or special Valentine’s menu

Two-for-one or discounted offers

A complimentary drink, dessert or gift

Valentine’s experiences, events or themed evenings

Special gifts, hampers or limited-time treats

Share the love for Market Drayton this Valentines Day

Whether you’re a café, restaurant, pub, shop, venue or service-based business, we’d love to hear from you.

We’ll be sharing these offers as part of our Valentine’s campaign to encourage residents and visitors to shop local, eat local and support local businesses while enjoying a great day or evening out in Market Drayton.

If you have a Valentine’s offer or idea you’d like us to promote, please get in touch and let us know the details. Together, we can help make Valentine’s Day in Market Drayton something special for everyone.

Let’s share the love and celebrate local next month this Valentine’s Day.