New consultant brings life-changing weight-loss journey to Wellington

Gem, who will run two new Tuesday sessions at Wellington Methodist Church from January 27, says her journey began with a single photograph — one that changed everything.

In November 2024, Gem enjoyed a day out at Thomas Land with her best friend and her children, a trip filled with joy and laughter. But it wasn’t until she returned home that she realised something had to change.

“When I saw the photos, my jaw dropped,” she recalls. “My heart sank. I couldn’t believe that was how I really looked.”

Gem in the life changing picture

She turned to her best friend for honesty, and then to her husband, whose loving reassurance — “because I love you, it doesn’t matter what you look like” — didn’t stop her feeling shocked, upset, and determined to take control of her health.

Just days later, a chance encounter in Tesco with another close friend proved to be the turning point. “She looked amazing,” Gem says. “She told me she’d just joined Slimming World with her mum. Right there and then, I agreed to join them the following week.”

Gem threw herself into the plan, promising herself she was doing this for her — and no one else. In her first week alone, she lost 9lb. A little over a year later, the scales showed a remarkable 6 stone loss.

But for Gem, it wasn’t just the weight loss that changed her life — it was the sense of community.

Gem after 6 stone loss

“I stay to group every single week unless I’m on holiday,” she says. “That 1.5 hours became my sanctuary — my time. My group became like a family. We celebrate each other’s triumphs and support each other through the tough weeks. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Inspired by the support she received, Gem is now ready to offer the same encouragement, motivation, and friendly atmosphere to people in Wellington and beyond.

“I want to give that love, support, and group buzz to a group of my own,” she says. “There’s no need for pills or injections — just real food, real support, and a plan that truly works.”

Gem’s new Slimming World group launches on Tuesday, January 27th, with sessions at:

Wellington Methodist Church, at the top of Wellington High Street

5.30pm – 7pm

7pm – 8.30pm

“Starting Slimming World was one of the top five best decisions I’ve ever made,” Gem adds. “If I can help even one person feel the way I feel now, it’ll all be worth it.”