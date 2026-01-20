Kids go free as Ludlow Racecourse opens its doors for behind the scenes raceday

Following the huge success of last year’s inaugural event, Ludlow Racecourse is pleased to be running the experience for a second year. With extremely positive feedback received from schools, families and young people who attended previously, the racecourse is once again opening its doors to offer an engaging and educational behind-the-scenes experience at a live raceday.

Designed specifically with children, young people and families in mind, the Behind the Scenes Raceday provides a unique opportunity to explore the world of horse racing in a fun, inclusive and real sporting environment. The event aims to bring racing to life beyond the track, offering valuable insight into the many roles, skills and teamwork involved in delivering a raceday.

Johnny Burke coaching the next generation of jockeys!

Throughout the day, students and families will have the chance to learn about careers in racing, animal welfare, sporting operations and teamwork through a variety of hands-on activities. These will include a guided course walk, a tour of the weighing room, the popular “Down at the Start” experience, jockey demonstrations and trainer talks, as well as Equicizer fun and hobby horse jumping. An Autism in Racing sensory room will also be available, ensuring a welcoming and supportive environment for all visitors.

Ludlow Racecourse is proud to be partnering with Racing to School and Autism in Racing to help deliver an event that is educational, inclusive and accessible, reinforcing the racecourse’s commitment to community engagement and learning beyond the classroom.

Children can attend free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult, making the event an excellent and affordable opportunity for families and schools seeking an enriching out-of-classroom learning experience during the half-term break.

For further information or updates about the event, please contact the Ludlow Racecourse office on 01584 856221, follow Ludlow Racecourse on Facebook and Instagram (@ludlowracecourse), or visit ludlowracecourse.co.uk.