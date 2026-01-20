Gladiators TV star shares positivity and wellbeing message with primary pupils

During his visit, Zack George delivered a powerful assembly to all pupils, sharing personal stories and practical advice about maintaining both physical fitness and mental health. He spoke passionately about the importance of mindfulness, healthy eating, hydration, and breathing techniques—tools he uses daily to stay focused and grounded. Zack also introduced the concept of “glimmers,” encouraging children to notice and celebrate small joyful moments in everyday life.

Zack speaking to the school about the benefits of a Positive Mindset

Highlighting the value of perseverance, Zack revealed that his own dream of becoming a Gladiator began when he was just 10 years old. To illustrate this, he shared a touching photo of himself as a child alongside a current image in full Gladiator gear, demonstrating that dreams can come true with dedication. The pupils were thrilled when he performed one of his signature handstands, earning enthusiastic applause. He even challenged Mr Darbyshire to attempt one of his signature handstand moves, much to the delight of the pupils.

Following the assembly, Zack visited classrooms to engage directly with pupils, answering questions about his career, inspirations, and the challenges of being a Gladiator. He also helped launch the school’s new healthy eating initiative, aimed at ensuring pupils have the balanced diet they need to reach their full potential. The visit was organised by the Long Mountain PTFA, who received heartfelt thanks for making the event possible.

Zack helping the school to promote a healthy dinner choices

Pupils expressed their excitement and the impact of Steel’s visit:

“He taught us how to breathe using our hand, to be calm.” – George, Class 1

“Steel says we need to eat healthy food.” – Rose, Class 1

“I learnt how to have a healthy balanced diet. Steel gave me confidence by showing me techniques to make me feel good about myself. He also taught me a breathing technique that will help me when I feel nervous before a football game – just like he does before an event on Gladiators.” – Rosie, Class 4

“Steel was inspirational because he taught us to keep persevering when faced with a challenge and gave us confidence. He impressed me with his handstand.” – Rhys, Class 4

“I felt inspired because he had a tough journey to become a Gladiator and he made me feel like I could do anything if I put my mind to it. I learnt that even though life can be really hard if you keep pushing through you can achieve your dreams.” – Benny, Class 4

“It was really good because he taught us how to stay healthy. It made me feel really happy because I have never met a famous person before. I was impressed by how long he could do a handstand for.” – Izzy, Class 4

Pupils in Year 3 and 4 spent time asking questions to Zack about his achievements

Jon-Anders Rowlands, Headteacher at Long Mountain Primary School, said, “Zack’s visit was a truly eye-opening and motivational day for our pupils. His message about positivity and perseverance resonated deeply with everyone, and we are grateful to the PTFA for organising such an enriching experience.”

Long Mountain Primary School is committed to fostering a supportive and inclusive learning environment that promotes the wellbeing and personal development of all pupils. This visit aligns with the school’s ongoing efforts to encourage healthy lifestyles and resilience among its community.

Looking ahead, the school plans to build on the momentum generated by Zack’s visit, continuing to inspire pupils to pursue their dreams with confidence and determination.