Walkers enjoy scenic 5-mile stroll and festive meal

After taking the train from Shrewsbury on Saturday, January 17, 37 walkers worked up an appetite with a 5 mile walk through the beautiful Powis Castle Parkland before returning to Welshpool along the Montgomery Canal towpath. Refreshments were taken at the hotel before a traditional Christmas meal was served.

Rail Rambles hold free guided walks every Saturday and once a month on Wednesdays using the railways from Shrewsbury station. Full details of the walks programme may be viewed online at railrambles.org

Walking through Powis Castle Parkland