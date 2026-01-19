Walkers enjoy scenic 5-mile stroll and festive meal
The annual post-Christmas meal for Rail Rambles was enjoyed this year at the Royal Oak Hotel in Welshpool.
After taking the train from Shrewsbury on Saturday, January 17, 37 walkers worked up an appetite with a 5 mile walk through the beautiful Powis Castle Parkland before returning to Welshpool along the Montgomery Canal towpath. Refreshments were taken at the hotel before a traditional Christmas meal was served.
Rail Rambles hold free guided walks every Saturday and once a month on Wednesdays using the railways from Shrewsbury station. Full details of the walks programme may be viewed online at railrambles.org