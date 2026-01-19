Telford care home inspected by regulator CQC

The CQC recognised not only leadership within the home, but also the strength of the wider organisation. Inspectors highlighted the positive influence of EQ Care Group’s governance, oversight and clear strategic direction in shaping a consistent, supportive culture and maintaining high standards across the service.

The report noted that leadership and management systems were effective, well-structured and responsive, enabling teams to deliver safe, compassionate and personalised care. Organisational support was seen as a key factor in creating stability, confidence and continuous learning.

The CQC report highlights strong leadership enabling great care:

Leadership is consistent at both home and organisational level

Governance systems are robust and effective

A clear vision and shared values run through the organisation

Feedback from people and families is actively encouraged and acted upon

Team wellbeing, reflection and development are prioritised

This leadership approach enables teams to provide care that is not only clinically sound, but emotionally intelligent — responding thoughtfully to people’s needs, experiences and feelings.

Inspectors also recognised the home’s focus on meaningful relationships and strong partnerships with families.

At The Maples, care is built around relationships, trust and understanding. The team take time to know each person’s story, preferences and aspirations, enabling truly individualised support.

This inspection outcome reinforces The Maples’ position as a home where strong organisational leadership and emotionally intelligent teams enable great care.

About The Maples

The Maples Care Home, Randlay Avenue in Telford provides nursing, specialist dementia, re-ablement following hospitalisation and residential care. The Blossom Suite, part of The Maples, is a holder of the prestigious Chief Nurse Award for the outcomes achieved in working with multi-disciplinary teams, enabling people to recover following hospital stays, supporting them to go home. As part of EQ Care Group, the home is guided by a heart-centred philosophy, focusing on emotionally intelligent leadership, strong relationships and continuous improvement.

The Maples Care Home Bistro - where community groups meet and where friends are made

About the CQC

The Care Quality Commission regulates health and social care services in England, rating providers across five key areas: Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive and Well-led.

Samantha Crawley, CEO and Nominated Individual said: “This result belongs to our incredible team. We recruit and develop people not just for their skills, but for their emotional awareness, empathy and ability to connect. Their professionalism and commitment to doing the right thing every day is what truly sits behind this outcome. Strong leadership only works when it’s powered by people who care — and we are so proud of all our team."