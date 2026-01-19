Review: A Merseybeat time machine rolls into Much Wenlock

From the early rush of A Hard Day’s Night into Mr Tambourine Man, the band established both their musical authority and their deep connection to the era. The sound was warm and authentic, with period-perfect harmonies and arrangements that immediately set the tone for an evening rooted in genuine Merseybeat spirit.

The setlist was smartly structured, blending classics from their contemporaries with The Fourmost’s own chart successes. Highlights included World Without Love, a playful Pretty Woman flowing into Satisfaction, and much-loved singalong staples such as Doo Wah Diddy and Ferry Cross the Mersey. The band’s own Hello Little Girl and Baby I Need Your Loving stood proudly alongside Searchers favourites When You Walk In the Room, Needles and Pins and Love Potion No. 9. Matthew Johnson’s relaxed, witty banter between songs kept the atmosphere buoyant, while the musicianship remained tight throughout, building to a rousing encore of A Little Loving that had voices raised and hands clapping in unison.

The Fourmost performing at The Edge Arts Centre, Much Wenlock on Friday night. Photo: Andy Brooks

Alongside Kevin Clarkson’s assured drumming and vocals, Lee Clarkson’s melodic bass work and harmonies were central to the classic Fourmost sound, locking in beautifully with Des Thurlby’s fluent, stylish guitar playing. Together, the quartet played with precision, charm and an obvious affection for the music they were celebrating. More than a tribute, this was a respectful and joyful re-creation of a defining musical moment, delivered by seasoned performers who understand exactly why these songs have endured for more than six decades.

By Peter Neale, photos by Andy Brooks.